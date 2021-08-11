Tenth class students of Nirmala High School stage dharna seeking revision of GPA

Notice served to the school management, says Deputy DEO.

Tenth class students of the 2020-21 batch of Nirmala High School in Vijayawada staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday demanding that the Education Department officials should revise the Grade Point Average (GPA) allotted to them.

Despite faring well in the internal examinations and online tests, poor GPA was given to them, the SSC pass outs alleged.

The students and their parents, who submitted a representation to the Commissioner, School Education Department, staged the protest, insisting that the School Education Department should conduct an inquiry into the matter and render justice to them.

The students alleged that less GPA was given to them, due to which they are not eligible for many State and Central government examinations, entrance tests and jobs in the future.

“Some students were given less than 4 GPA and many got only 5.5, 5.7 and 6.4 GPA. Students who score less GPA are not eligible for Army and Navy and some competitive examinations. Many multinational companies are not taking students who scored less marks in tenth class,” said a parent, who participated in the demonstration.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna District Educational Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana said that justice will be done to the students and asked them to maintain discipline.

Deputy DEO L. Chandrakala said that notice has been served on Nirmala High School management on the matter and an inquiry is under way.