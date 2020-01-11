Tension prevails on Bandar Road as women assemble in huge numbers

Tension prevailed on MG Road (Bandar Road) here on Friday with the police swooping down on women who were protesting against the State government’s plans to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam.

In response to a call given by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti JAC, women gathered in huge numbers near PWD Grounds and tried to proceed towards the Benz Circle. The police took them into preventive custody saying that Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was in vogue.

The women, wearing black saris and dress, assembled near Sub Collector’s office, Civil Courts and other places located close to Bandar Road. Despite restrictions, the women took out procession raising slogans and squatted on the road near D.V. Manor bringing the traffic to a grinding halt. They also staged a sit-in protest near RTA office. They jumped the medians and rope parties of the police to proceed towards Benz Circle.

Tough time

The police had a tough time in handling the situation. The vehicles lined up to shift the women who were taken into preventive custody were not adequate. A couple of them tried to deflate the tyres of a police van. The women also tried to take away the ignition keys of the vehicles. At a point of time, the women jumped from the police vans and rejoined the protests.

Telugu Desam Party leaders Gadde Anuradha, Divya Vani and others were arrested. Ms. Divyavani alleged that the police misbehaved with her. The police did not show any respect for the women. They bundled the women into buses and vans forcibly. She had a wordy duel with the police on duty.

The women were shifted to different police stations in the city. While Ms. Divyavani was shifted to Gannavaram police station, some were sent to Nunna Rural police station. Though the police tried to elicit their personal information, the women refused to speak. Instead, they raised slogans demanding that the government shelve its plans.

Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said there was no permission to take out rallies. Additional police forces were deployed on Bandar Road and adjoining areas.