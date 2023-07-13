ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevails in Srikalahasti after CI slaps protesting Jana Sena activist

July 13, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Tension prevailed in Srikalahasti town on Wednesday when an agitating Jana Sena activist was slapped in full public view by a cop.

Jana Sena activists staged a demonstration at Pellimandapam Junction in the town, protesting against the comments made by YSR Congress leaders against their party president Pawan Kalyan. When they attempted to burn the effigy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the police tried to thwart the move.

In a scuffle that followed, Circle Inspector Anju Yadav slapped an unidentified party activist. Protesting against the ‘high-handed’ attitude of the Police Department, the party activists continued their dharna.

