Andhra Pradesh

Tension prevails at Kakinada mangrove site

A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada. File photo for representation purpose only.

A view of Coringa mangroves near Kakinada. File photo for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Locals stage protest as TDP fact-finding team goes to site to carry out inspection

Tension prevailed on the 100-acre Kakinada mangrove cover site as locals gathered there to prevent the fact-finding team of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from inspecting the ongoing ground levelling on the Kakinada coast.

A majority of those who thronged the site are beneficiaries of the housing sites on the disputed land.

The TDP team is led by former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA N. China Rajappa and Pitani Satyanarayana. Kakinada former MLA Vanamadi Kondababu was also accompanied present.

The team was asked by the police to go back, citing tension on the site if it went ahead with the inspection.

On the other hand, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to submit a report on the nature of the site.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:29:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tension-prevails-at-kakinada-mangrove-site/article31589327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY