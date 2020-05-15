Tension prevails at Kakinada mangrove site

Tension prevailed on the 100-acre Kakinada mangrove cover site as locals gathered there to prevent the fact-finding team of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from inspecting the ongoing ground levelling on the Kakinada coast.

A majority of those who thronged the site are beneficiaries of the housing sites on the disputed land.

The TDP team is led by former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA N. China Rajappa and Pitani Satyanarayana. Kakinada former MLA Vanamadi Kondababu was also accompanied present.

The team was asked by the police to go back, citing tension on the site if it went ahead with the inspection.

On the other hand, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to submit a report on the nature of the site.