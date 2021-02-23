Tension prevails as TDP, YSRCP men clash in Srikakulam

Bikes strewn around and an auto-rickshaw with broken windshield parked on the deserted street of Chillapeta Rajam village in Srikakulam district on Monday.

SRIKAKULAM

23 February 2021 00:15 IST

Several policemen and 32 people from both groups injured, say sources

Tension prevailed at Chillapeta Rajam village in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district on Monday as the YSRCP and TDP activists clashed after the results of the panchayat elections were declared.

According to sources, several police personnel and 32 activists of both the parties were injured, and several bikes, auto-rickshaws and cars were also damaged.

First, the poll officials declared C. Lakshmi, a sarpanch candidate backed by the TDP, winner late on Sunday night. However, they later announced that YSRCP-backed candidate K. Asiritalli emerged victorious after the recounting of votes.

The TDP activists, who had started celebrations by then, raised slogans against the ruling party and reportedly exchanged heated arguments with the police personnel when the latter tried to pacify them. In the melee, a policeman sustained injuries. He was shifted to a hospital. Soon, a posse of 150 police personnel reached the village and took the troublemakers into custody.

Some residents said that they left the village and spent the night in mango orchards nearby, anticipating further troubles. “We all ran far safety as the both the groups clashed. The attack on policemen worsen the situation,” said a villager on the condition of anonymity.

Restrictions imposed

Many pharmaceutical companies located near Chillapeta Rajam industrial zone were also affected, with the restriction imposed on the movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that the panchayat polls remained peaceful, baring stray incidents.

Mr. Bardar said that 37 cases were registered during the elections when compared to 87 during the polls held previously. The law and order situation was under control during all the phases of the election, he said.