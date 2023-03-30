HamberMenu
Tension prevails as suspended YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy stages protest in Udayagiri in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrasekhar Reddy says it is false propaganda that he had cross-voted in the recently held MLC elections

March 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
Internal strife in the YSRCP will worsen, claims suspended MLA Mekapatti Chandrasekhar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tension prevailed in Udayagiri town for some time as suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy staged a sit-in protest at the busy bus stand centre here on March 30 (Thursday).

He was protesting against the alleged disparaging remarks made by the supporters of newly-appointed YSRCP in-charge of Udayagiri Assembly constituency Moola Venkatramana Reddy in connection with the voting during the MLC elections under MLA quota.

A strong police presence prevented any untoward incident after the supporters of Mr. Venkataramana Reddy threatened to beat up Mr.Chandrasekhar Reddy if the latter came to the constituency. They maintained that the party had put him on notice when it was known during an internal survey conducted by the YSRCP in the wake of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam’ that his performance as MLA was not satisfactory.

Addressing the media, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy dismissed as ‘false propaganda’ that he had cross-voted in the MLC elections. “None has won for four terms from Udayagiri like me. I have developed the backward constituency in the last two decades,” he said.

Mr. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had resigned as a Congress MLA then and stood with Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who raised a banner of revolt against the Congress in the wake of denial of Chief Ministership by the party following the death of then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009. “I have rendered yeoman service to the YSRCP,” he said.

“Internal strife in the YSRCP will worsen and the party will lose the elections in 2024,” he claimed.

