Tension prevails as Anganwadi workers stage protest during Governor’s visit

January 06, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A tense atmosphere prevailed during Governor S. Adbul Nazeer’s visit, as large groups of protesting Anganwadi workers, who are currently on strike against the State government and pressing for their long-pending demands, stormed the Anantapur-Bukkaraya Samudram road.

Though police officials set up heavy barricading along the route map, the Anganwadi workers stood behind barricades, displaying placards and raising slogans against the promulgation of the ESMA against them. However, the Governor’s convoy passed through the zone without any disruption.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Anantapur on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and Anantapur district president Kalva Srinivasulu termed the promulgation of the ESMA on the agitating Anganwadi workers as ‘inhuman and atrocious’. He said that it was ‘ridiculous’ for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate the ‘drops and transfers’ of MLAs and ministers ahead of the upcoming elections. “It is heinous that the YSRCP government is harassing and threatening the government employees who are loudly raising their unmet demands,” the TDP leader added.

