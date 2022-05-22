Tension prevailed as TDP activists stage protest in front of police station

Local party leader accuses police of picking up her husband at the behest of YSRCP MLA

TDP activists attending to party city unit president K. Revathi, who was allegedly assaulted by YSRCP activists in Nellore on Sunday.

Tension gripped the Santhapeta police station area for a while as the activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by its women's wing city president K. Revathi staged a protest on Sunday.

They raised slogans demanding the immediate release of Ms. Revathi’s husband Srinivasulu, who was picked up by the police in connection with a case, allegedly at the behest of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA P. Anil Kumar, and “subjected to harassment.”

TDP leader ‘assaulted’

A worried Ms. Revathi, along with her supporters, rushed to the police station as her husband did not return home. At this juncture, she was allegedly pushed down from her car and assaulted by the YSRCP activists, who were present outside the police station. They were reportedly upset with Ms. Revathi and her husband for making certain allegations against the former Minister.

Ms. Revathi alleged that she was beaten up by the followers of the former Minister, who were armed with knives. They also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences for speaking against Mr. Anil Kumar.

“Mr. Anil Kumar will be held responsible if anything happens to me or my husband,” she said.

Calling on Ms. Revathi at the police station, TDP leader K. Sridhar Reddy demanded that the police book a case against the former Minister “for targeting the couple for exposing the alleged illegal activities of the Minister.”

TDP district president Abdul Azeez consoled Ms. Revathi, who was later admitted to the district headquarters government hospital for treatment.

Lokesh condemns incident

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh condemned the incident, and said it showed the deterioration of law and order in the State. He demanded that action be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the police said Ms. Revathi’s husband was asked to come to the police station in connection with a 2016 murder case, and was allowed to go after recording his statement.