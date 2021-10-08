Tension near Durga temple over telecast of another religion programme

VIJAYAWADA

08 October 2021 23:50 IST

Mild tension prevailed near the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvala Devastanam here on Thursday when a private television channel, which had arranged an LED screen to telecast the Dasara Utsavams, reportedly propagated another religion.

The television channel organisers, who were telecasting the festivities atop Indrakeeladri, and at other places in the vicinity of the temple, suddenly played the activities of another religion, which angered the devotees.

A devotee allegedly hurled a stone at the LED screen installed near Model Guest House, located on the banks of Krishna river. The screen was damaged and a few other devotees reportedly entered into an argument over the telecast of another religion’s activities near the Durga temple.

The police, who were deployed at the guest house and other points, rushed to the spot and pacified the devotees. They stopped the telecast of the other religion programme at the temple and brought the situation under control.

One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu said that Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba had lodged a complaint on the issue of telecasting of other religion near the temple and a case had been registered against C-Channel, Keerthi Creations and other organisations.

“We are in the process of identifying the CCTV footage and a detailed investigation is on. However, no arrests have been made so far,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.