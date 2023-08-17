Tension mounts in Nandigama as municipal officials remove statues

August 17, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - NANDIGAMA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Tension prevailed at Nandigama in Krishna district when the municipal officials removed 14 statues of leaders of various political parties in the wee hours on August 17.

On receiving information, leaders of the political parties rushed to Gandhi Centre, and staged a protest.

The Nandigama Municipality officials said the statues were removed as per court orders to take up the road widening works.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ajitha Vajendla said the statues were removed as part of road widening. Police were assisting the municipal staff in implementing the court orders.

“We deployed additional forces in the town and the situation is peaceful,” the DCP said.

