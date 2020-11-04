Tension mounts in Gudur

Tension prevailed for some time in front of the house of sitting YSR Congress Party MLA V.Varaprasad in Gudur on Tuesday as a large number of party activists staged a protest over alleged large-scale corruption in the development works taken up in the constituency.

Wearing face masks, the activists from across the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes thronged the MLA’s house in Gudur town and questioned the MLA over the alleged irregularities. With folded hands, the MLA tried his best to pacify the activists.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control. The MLA clarified that the incident was a fallout of ‘groupism’ in the party following differences over getting posts at the village level. “It is natural for a section of a partymen to feel disappointed when it cannot be accommodated suitably in posts,” he said.