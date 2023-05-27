Tension mounted as YSRC leaders arrange posters at NTR’s statue

May 27, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tension prevailed at the busy Benz Circle and at NTR Circle in the city on May 27, when some leaders of the ruling YSR Congress party arranged the banners and posters of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajashekara Reddy and his son, Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the NTR’s statue on Saturday.

On seeing the posters and cut outs of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC leaders at the statue of veteran film actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, N. T. Rama Rao, the TDP cadres started protest.

The Opposition party leaders alleged that the ruling YSRC was trying to create violence, when the TDP was celebrating NTR Centenary Birth Anniversary celebrations. The posters and banners were erected by the followers of YSRC leader, Devineni Avinash, the TDP workers alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, who visited NTR Circle, said the YSRC leaders were trying to disrupt peace only to divert the attention of the public, as CBI had mentioned the name Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

CBI has said that Kadapa MP, Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who was facing allegations in the ‘murder’ of the leader, had informed Mr. Mohan Reddy, about the killing much before the information was conveyed to him and the investigation agency has filed the same in the affidavit in the Telangana High Court on Friday.

There were incidents of YSRC activists damaging NTR statues earlier, but were now pretending to show love on the TDP founder only to disrupt peace, Mr. Rammohan Rao said and appealed to the TDP activists to maintain restraint.

Police mobilised heavy forces as a precautionary measure at NTR and Benz Circles, and arranged rope parties. A picket has been arranged and the situation is peaceful, said a police officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.