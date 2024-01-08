Tension in Tirupati after TDP leader attempts self-immolation over ‘bogus votes’

January 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tension prevailed for a brief while on the premises of the RDO office here on Monday afternoon after TDP’s MLA candidate for Chandragiri Assembly constituency TDP Pulivarthi Nani, attempted self-immolation by dousing himself in petrol, alleging negligence by revenue officials in not removing bogus votes in the constituency.

The TDP in-charge of the Chittoor parliamentary constituency led a large number of TDP cadres to the RDO office to protest against the alleged bogus votes.

The local YSRCP leaders and representatives of the Dalit forums staged a counter-protest in response and demanded the inclusion of some Dalit votes in the voters list.

Chaos prevailed on the office premises with slogans and counter-slogans of men from the two parties when the police took them into custody as a preventive step.

Mr. Nani, alleging that the officials were favouring the YSRCP’s Chandragiri MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy by including bogus voters, doused himself in petrol, threatening self-immolation.

The police personnel, acting swiftly, poured water on him, took him into custody and released him.

