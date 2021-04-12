Tension in Tirupati after stones pelted at Naidu, two injured

The TDP chief squats on road demanding arrest of the culprits

Tension prevailed in Tirupati on Monday night when some unidentified persons resorted to pelting stones at Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu while he was addressing the people from atop a campaign vehicle at the jampacked Krishnapuram Tana junction. Two TDP activists, including a woman, received minor injuries in the incident.

As part of his campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, Mr. Naidulaunched a brief walkathon that passed through Nethaji Road, before taking part in a public meeting at Krishnapuram Tana junction around 6.45 p.m. Unidentified people reportedly started pelting stone at Mr. Naidu first and then at the people gathered there.

YSRCP blamed

Mr. Naidu blamed the YSR Congress Party leaders for the incidents as the TDP activists raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. An injured TDP activist was made to board the campaign vehicle and address the gathering. Mr. Naidu said, “Where are the police? I am under Z plus security category. If I have no security, what about you (common man)?”

He said he would protest till the culprits behind the stone pelting were arrested. Mr Naidu, TDP leaders K. Atchannaidu, Galla Jayadev, K. Rammohan Naidu, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, alighted from the campaign vehicle and squatted on the junction.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to convince Mr. Naidu, but in vain. The police officials and the National Security Guards (NSG) team surrounded the protesting leaders. In view of the tense situation, Mr. Naidu and the party leaders then reached the office of Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) and staged a protest there. The local shopkeepers downed their shutters anticipating troubles.