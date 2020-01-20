Tension in Thullur and other Capital Region villages in A.P.

Hundreds of villagers tried to lay a seize to the Assembly on Monday, protesting against decentralization of the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Capital. Police took several persons into custody and shifted them to different places.

Tension prevailed in Mandadam, Thullur and other Capital Region villages when members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) and activists of various political parties marched towards the Assembly demanding the government retain the entire Capital in Amaravati.

Crowds on Chalo Assembly and Jail Bharo path

Police dispersed the mobs who made a vain bid to organise Chalo Assembly, Jail Bharo and seize the A.P. Assembly. Heavy police forces were mobilized on all the roads leading to the Assembly to prevent arson at the Assembly.

Except for the Secretariat and High Court officials and staff, traffic was restricted on Prakasam Barrage. “The officers and staff were requested to carry and display the ID cards,” said Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Leaders under preventive detention

Krishna, Guntur and other districts’ police served notices on leaders of various political parties and detained them to prevent Chalo Assembly and prevent violence in the Capital Region villages in view of the Assembly session.

Members of the APS and leaders of various political parties called for Chalo Assembly and other protests during the three-day Special Assembly Session, which began on Monday, in which government will discuss and take a decision on decentralization of A.P. Capital and spread it to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool districts.

APS’ and other political leaders have appealed to the protestors to storm the Assembly and prevent the Assembly sessions and express their resentment on decentralization of the Capital.