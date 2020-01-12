Tension in Thullur after a man tries to immolate self

Even as protests in the capital region entered the 25th day on Saturday, a young man tried to immolate himself at the ‘Maha Dharna’, tent in Thullur sparking off tension in the region. The man identified as Jani, pulled out a petrol can, doused himself with petrol and tried to light a match stick, but the locals prevented him and pulled off the petrol can from his hands.

Meanwhile, the two-member team of the National Commission for Women, comprising senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar and counsellor Praveen Singh, is arriving on Saturday night to visit the affected people in the region on Sunday.

The team members are expected to meet District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and other officials on Saturday night. The NCW team is coming to study the facts based on a complaint by local people that the police had acted in a high-handed manner during a protest on January 3.

Local residents continued to protest at Mandadam, Velagapudi and the other river front villages. A woman, Yerramneni Srilakshmi, alleged that she was beaten up by the police, but the police denied the charges.

Locals objected to a police team engaged in investigation into the assault on Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy during the highway protests at Velagapudi, forcing the police to drop the plans.

Jayadev’s charge

Member of Parliament, Guntur, Galla Jayadev, condemned the police action, and said that the State was resembling a police state. Addressing media at district jail where 14 persons , in judicial remand in a case relating to assault on mediapersons, were released, Mr. Jayadev said the police atrocities on the locals in Amaravati region had reached a new high prompting the intervention of judiciary and National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women. He wondered if this was the reward that the people got after electing Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to power.