Tension in Punganur after TDP leader’s SUV set on fire

Tension prevailed for a while at Punganur town after the SUV of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Shail Nadeem was set on fire by some unidentified persons in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place when the vehicle was parked in front of his house at Ramnagar Colony. The neighbours who noticed the fire rushed to the spot and alerted Nadeem.

The Punganur police identified two suspects, said to be the followers of Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy. The police said they were verifying the CCTV footage in the location.

The incident has become a hot topic against the backdrop of the recent violence in Punganur during the visit of Mr. Mithun Reddy to the residence of former Chittoor MP N. Reddappa. The police booked Mithun Reddy as A1 and Reddappa as A2 among 34 other YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres.

