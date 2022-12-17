Tension in Macherla after TDP and YSRCP workers clash; Sec. 144 imposed

December 17, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

Tension prevailed in Macherla on Friday evening following a clash between the workers of the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party during a rally taken out as part of “Idem Kharma Rashtraniki” programme by the opposition party.

Videos of vehicles being burnt and offices and houses set on fire have been making the rounds. The TDP alleged that the YSRCP workers had set fire to its office, while the ruling party claimed that some of its workers were injured in the clash. The police imposed Section 144 of Cr.PC in Macherla, following the violent incidents.

Trouble broke out when TDP leader Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and others took out the “Idem Kharma Rashtraniki” rally. Stray incidents of violence continued till late in the night.

Workers in custody

Palnadu District SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said the police dispersed the clashing mobs of both the parties and took some of the workers into custody and shifted them to various police stations.

He observed that there had been a series of developments taking place in the town and the police, sensing trouble, had conducted a cordon and search but could not find any threats. He claimed that trouble broke out when the TDP leaders entered one area. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mobs, he said, adding that the TDP workers taking out the rally all of a sudden sparked the violence.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy alleged that by the time the TDP’s rally reached the municipal office, the YSRCP workers gathered in large numbers with sticks and attacked them.

It was reported that at least three persons were seriously injured in the clashes. A video went viral in which a mob was seen thrashing a person who fell to the ground. They were throwing stones and attacking him with sticks.

YSRCP leader and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy confirmed that a clash had taken place but said he was not aware of the details.

Naidu condemns incident

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attacks on the party leaders. He tweeted: “I strongly condemn the attacks of YSRCP goons on TDP ranks in Macherla, the incidents of setting fire to party leaders’ houses and party offices. It is even worse that the police are blowing the horns of the ruling party’s rowdyism.”

Mr. Naidu further said: “What are the police doing when the YSRCP goons are doing anarchy? Where are SP and DGP? Why are they not responding? This reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. The YSRCP leaders will have to pay equal price for such actions.” He warned that the TDP would take it seriously and there would be a legal battle on it.

Ambati blames Naidu

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu blamed Mr. Naidu for the attacks. He wondered how could the TDP workers carry knives, sticks and other lethal weapons while going on a political campaign. He alleged that the attack was pre-planned.