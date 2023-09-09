Tension in Kuppam; special forces deployed

September 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR/ANANTAPUR

Tension prevailed in Kuppam municipality after a group of ruling YSRCP cadres burst crackers celebrating the arrest of Telugu Desam Party national president and Kuppam MLA N. Chandrababu Naidu. The celebration of the YSRCP cadres at the busy bus stand circle enraged TDP workers, who tried to reach the venue in large numbers. Expecting trouble, the police swung into action and defused the tension, prompting both sides to vacate the venue.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy rushed to Kuppam to monitor the law and order situation. Police forces were deployed at several arterial junctions in Kuppam and the surrounding mandals of Ramakuppam, Santhipuram, and Gudupalle. Local TDP leaders were put under house arrest all over Kuppam.

In Chittoor town, the police kept senior TDP leaders, former MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, former mayor Katari Hemalatha, and others under house arrest, preventing them from moving out till the afternoon. Given the tense situation, business establishments remained closed till evening.

In Anantapur, police arrested former minister Paritala Sunitha at N. Gate Circle of Chenna Kothapalle village of Raptadu, besides arresting her son Paritala Sriram. Senior TDP leader Prabhakar Chowdary was also kept in detention.

Meanwhile, APSRTC buses were confined to their depots in all eight districts of the Rayalaseema region. With the sudden development, commuters had to depend on private transport, particularly along the inter-State routes in Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts. However, in most places, the RTC buses resumed regular operations in the afternoon.

Farmer dies of cardiac arrest

In a freak incident, a farmer and TDP leader Vadde Anjaneyulu (50) of Dharmapuram village of Gooty mandal in Anantapur district reportedly died of cardiac arrest, while watching the news about Mr. Naidu’s arrest on TV at his residence. According to information, the TDP leader had won as ward member of the Dharmapuram panchayat in the recent byelections.

