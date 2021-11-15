Tension in Kuppam as YSRCP, TDP activists come to blows

CHITTOOR

Maiden election to the municipality today

Tension prevailed at Munaswamy Puram in Kuppam on Sunday after the YSRCP and TDP activists clashed. The activists of both parties suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The maiden election to the Kuppam Municipality is scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

According to information reaching here, a group of YSRCP leaders went to the locality alleging that the TDP activists were distributing money to the voters. After a heated argument, the activists came to blows.

The police reached the spot and tried to control the activists. They took former ZPTC member into custody and shifted him to the area police station.

In another incident, the police had a tough time bringing the situation under control at Chaldiganipalle village of Ramakuppam mandal when senior TDP leader N. Amarnatha Reddy tried to stop vehicular movement towards Kuppam contending that the YSRCP activists had deployed outsiders to rig the election.

Of the 24 wards in the municipality, one ward witnessed unanimous election of the YSRCP candidate.

The election assumes significance as Kuppam is the home turf of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

While Mr. Naidu and his son and party general secretary Lokesh campaigned for the TDP, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachadnra Reddy led the campaign for the YSRCP.

The police made elaborate arrangements for the election.