Tension in Kuppam as TDP activists burn effigy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

April 25, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Tension prevailed at Kuppam in Chittoor district after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists burnt the effigy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the RTC bus stand junction on April 25 (Tuesday).

A Circle Inspector and sub-inspector sustained minor injuries when the police jostled with the TDP activists in their bid to prevent the effigy burning. Additional forces were deployed at all arterial junctions in Kuppam to prevent any untoward incident.

The TDP activists gathered at the party office on Tuesday and staged a protest against the burning of effigies of the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary N. Lokesh by the YSRCP activists led by MLC K.R.J. Bharath on Monday.

Carrying the effigy of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP activists proceeded towards the RTC bus stand junction. A team of police personnel led by Circle Inspector T. Sridhar and sub-inspector Siva treid to prevent them, leading to exchange of arguments.

The TDP activists shouted slogans that the party would come to power in 2024. Alleging that false cases were foisted upon the TDP cadres, they demanded that all such cases were lifted.

The police personnel tried to seize the effigy of the Chief Minister, which led to jostling. Two police personnel sustained minor injuries in the melee.

The TDP activists then tried to proceed towards the local police station. However, they were pacified by the party leaders.

Meanwhile, the Police Department is contemplating filing criminal cases against the TDP activists.