Tension in Kuppam as 20 TDP cadres injured in lathi-charge

January 04, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

About 20 workers of the Telugu Desam Party, including some women, were injured in a mild police lathi-charge at Gadduru village of Shantipuram mandal in the Kuppam Assembly Constituency, on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed all over the Kuppam Assembly Constituency after the police, who were enforcing the G.O No. 1 norms, tried to prevent Telugu Desam Party workers who were proceeding towards the Kuppam-Karnataka border to welcome the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at Gadduru village.

As part of Mr. Naidu’s three-day visit to Kuppam to conduct the “Idhemi Karma” programme, a pandal was erected at Gadduru village, meant for Naidu’s proposed Rachcha Banda programme. With Mr. Naidu’s arrival expected at the border village in the afternoon from Bengaluru, about 500 police personnel were deployed at the venue, and the latter had erected barricades to prevent the party activists.

Some party workers tried to remove a barricade, which led to an altercation with the police. After heated arguments, the police resorted to lathi-charge, followed by both sides engaging in jostling. While a couple of workers received bleeding injuries, a woman activist fell unconscious and was shifted to a hospital by the activists.

Former TDP MLC and native of Shantipuram mandal Gownivari Srinivasulu told the media that 20 workers were injured in the police lathi-charge.

The police had a tough time in controlling the mob frenzy as they were numbered by over 5,000 party activists from all over the Kuppam Assembly Constituency and neighbouring mandals.

The surge of the TDP cadres to the venue kept swelling from the afternoon onwards, forcing the police to deploy additional forces. The removal of the pandals and seizure of the propaganda vehicle meant for. Mr Naidu’s road show had further infuriated the cadres, who kept waiting in the fields and under trees for Mr. Naidu’s arrival.

When Mr Naidu’s convoy reached the village, a team of police personnel led by Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy reached the TDP chief and tried to hand over the police notices. Refusing the sign the notice, Mr. Naidu had an hour-long argument with the police, demanding that they give in writing the reasons which made them to stop his schedule.

When the police left the scene, saying that they would return, Mr. Naidu addressed the media surrounded by the party cadres in large numbers. After 45 minutes, the police returned to the TDP chief’s convoy and said that they could not permit him from proceeding with the road show. This prompted Naidu to take to padayatra to the villages, accompanied by the workers amid heavy sloganeering against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police.

Meanwhile, the authorities deployed additional forces at all vital junctions in the Kuppam Assembly Constituency following a tense atmosphere and to prevent any untoward turn of events.