Tension in Kuppam after police foil walkathons by TDP, YSRCP

Both parties had planned protest, counter-protest over local issues

Tension prevailed in Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shantipuram and Gudupalle mandals of Kuppam Assembly Constituency on Monday, after the police foiled the “maha padayatra” programme of the Telugu Desam Party, while at the same time preventing YSR Congress Party cadres from taking out a counter-protest over local issues.

According to information, TDP cadres, under leadership of MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu, had planned the maha padayatra from Ramakuppam to Kuppam, in support of the demand for completion of the Handri Neeva Kuppam Branch canal. The party had mobilised its cadres, and planned to launch a five-day padayatra from Ramakuppam mandal headquarters to Kuppam on Monday.

Reacting to this TDP’s protest plan, the YSRCP leadership in Kuppam gave a counter call of walkathon from the same mandal on Monday, alleging that the TDP was behind stalling of distribution of house pattas to over 25,000 beneficiaries in Kuppam constituency by taking the matter to the court.

Reacting to the schedules of the two parties, the Palamaner sub-division police on Saturday issued notices to both parties, denying permission to their programmes. About 300 police personnel were deployed at Ramakuppam mandal headquarters on Sunday midnight, followed by confining key TDP functionaries to their houses, including former minister N. Amarnatha Reddy at Palamaner, MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu at Kuppam and party cadres at the four mandals. Similarly, the police also blocked the movement of YSRCP cadres towards Ramakuppam at a few places.

Naidu flays ‘house arrest’

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in a statement condemned the “house-arrest” of the party leaders in Chittoor district, terming it as “atrocious.” He demanded that works of the Kuppam branch canal be completed immediately to benefit the farmers of the region, besides providing drinking water to the parched villages of Kuppam constituency.