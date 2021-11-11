Tension in Kuppam after arrest of TDP leaders

Leaders camping for civic poll campaign rounded up and shifted to Chittoor

High drama was witnessed in Kuppam following the arrest of senior TDP leaders late on Tuesday night and shifting them to Chittoor. The police said the TDP leaders were served notices under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC., before being shifted to Chittoor with a condition that those who were not native of Kuppam municipality should not enter the area till the elections were over.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a contingent of police from Palamaner and Kuppam sub-divisions reached a private guest house in Kuppam, where TDP’s Palakollu MLA N. Ramanaidu, former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy, Chittoor parliamentary constituency president P. Nani and others were camping as part of organising the campaign for the Kuppam municipal polls, scheduled for November 15. In Chittoor, TDP MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu was also confined to his house. The B.V. Reddy Colony in Chittoor was brought under heavy police cover as most of the senior TDP leaders are residents of the area.

For about an hour, the TDP leaders bolted themselves from inside, objecting to the “excesses” of the police and their move to arrest them without any valid reason. Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy convinced the TDP leaders and shifted them to Chittoor.

On Wednesday morning, tension gripped Kuppam with TDP cadres thronging the local TDP office, expecting the arrival of Mr. Amarnatha Reddy along with senior party cadres. Police rushed to the spot and controlled the frenzied mobs. Kuppam had witnessed tension after the YSRCP candidate was declared elected unanimously from the 14th Ward of the municipality, while the TDP’s woman candidate alleged that her nomination was withdrawn by “forging” her signature.

At a press conference here, Mr. Ramanaidu alleged that the police resorted to force in order to coerce the TDP cadres and benefit the YSRCP. Terming it as a “black-day” in Kuppam’s history, he said the people were watching the atrocities of the ruling party, and would teach a fitting lesson to it.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy claimed hat the TDP leaders who were shifted to Chittoor were involved in criminal cases, which included the attack on the Kuppam Municipality office.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders demanded that the police order the YSRCP leaders who are not natives to leave Kuppam, otherwise a “Chalo Kuppam” stir would be organised with cadres from all over the district.