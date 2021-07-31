Tension in Kondapalli reserve forests, police arrange pickets

No permission for TDP leaders to visit Kondapalli forest, says DIG.

Tension mounted in Kondapalli reserve forests and at Mylavaram in Krishna district with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders planned to visit the forests on Saturday, alleging illegal mining.

Police mobilised forces at Kondapalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram and Gollapudi areas in Krishna district and in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits, to prevent the TDP’s fact finding committee from entering into Kondapalli forests.

Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who visited the forest area alleging illegal gravel mining, was arrested by G. Kondur police a couple of days ago. He was in judicial custody in Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao said the TDP leaders approached Krishna district Collector J. Nivas, seeking permission to visit Kondapalli reserve forests.

The Collector refused to give permission to the TDP’s delegation to visit the forest in wake of COVID-19 protocol. But, the Opposition party leaders planned to visit the place illegally, Mr. Mohan Rao said.

“As there is no permission for the TDP leaders to visit Kondapalli forests, we have kept a few leaders under house surveillance. Police forces were deployed and pickets have arranged as a precautionary measures,” the DIG said.

Former Ministers Nettem Raghuram and Kollu Ravindra, former MLAs Tangirala Sowmya and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, former MP Konakalla Narayana and few other leaders were kept under house surveillance, Mr. Mohan Rao said.