Tension in Kadiri as TDP, YSRCP workers clash

February 25, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

Tension prevailed in Kadiri town when the Telugu Desam Party women leaders and police personnel, supported by the YSR Congress Party, clashed over removal of shops around the centuries-old Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple on Saturday evening. Half-a-dozen people were injured in stone-pelting from both sides and were treated immediately.

Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh said that the situation was under control and forces were sent from neighbouring police circle to bring the situation under control.

Kadiri Circle Inspector of Police Tummashetti Madhu along with other policemen went to the streets surrounding Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple to remove some shops that had come up with tin roof ahead of the annual festivities, but faced resistance from TDP councillor Sudharani. The Inspector allegedly acted in a provocative manner abusing the women, who had come to support the TDP leader.

The women immediately sat on a dharna seeking action against the Inspector, but the police caned them.

Meanwhile, when the word spread in the town about the issue, some YSRCP workers reached the place and supported the Circle Inspector and took him around on their shoulders. This led to stone pelting from both sides and some people on either side were injured.