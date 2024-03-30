ADVERTISEMENT

Tension in Gooty after sandal thrown at Jagan’s campaign vehicle

March 30, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A video grab showing a sandal being thrown at the Siddham campaign vehicle of CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Gooty of Anantapur district on Saturday.

Tension prevailed for a brief moment at the bus stand area in Gooty town of Anantapur district on Saturday evening, when an unidentified person threw a chappal at the “Memantha Siddham” campaign vehicle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident took place while the campaign vehicle with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was passing by the bus stand. Out of nowhere a chappal was flung at the vehicle from the crowded area. Fortunately, the object missed everyone and landed on top of the vehicle.

The police reacted swiftly to the situation and dispersed the crowd. They also formed a special team to identify the person responsible for the incident. A video clip showing the chappal being thrown at the vehicle has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, Jana Sena Party tweeted the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US