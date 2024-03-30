Tension in Gooty after sandal thrown at Jagan’s campaign vehicle

March 30, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Tension prevailed for a brief moment at the bus stand area in Gooty town of Anantapur district on Saturday evening, when an unidentified person threw a chappal at the “Memantha Siddham” campaign vehicle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident took place while the campaign vehicle with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was passing by the bus stand. Out of nowhere a chappal was flung at the vehicle from the crowded area. Fortunately, the object missed everyone and landed on top of the vehicle.

The police reacted swiftly to the situation and dispersed the crowd. They also formed a special team to identify the person responsible for the incident. A video clip showing the chappal being thrown at the vehicle has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, Jana Sena Party tweeted the same.