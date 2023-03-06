Tension in Anantapur as YSRCP, TDP workers come to blows

March 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Online bickering between the YSRCP and TDP workers over the recent Global Investors Summit spilled over on to the streets of Anantapur, with the cadres of the two parties pelting stones at each other at the Clock Tower on Monday.

A police constable and a TDP worker suffered injuries in the incident, it is learnt.

A YSR Congress Party worker identified as Harikrishna Reddy, in a video posted on social media, challenged the TDP to name what investments it had brought to Andhra Pradesh. He also criticised former Minister Paritala Sunitha’s son Sriram, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Rapthadu, for his remarks on the summit.

In response to the video, a TDP worker named Sajja Ajay from Vijayawada challenged Mr. Harikrishna to ‘come to Anantapur and speak against Paritala Sriram here if he had the guts’.

Accepting Mr. Ajay’s challenge, Mr. Harikrishna reached Rapthadu and released a selfie video in which he alleged that the TDP office in the constituency was built on encroached land belonging to a temple. He later visited a vacant site of land allocated to Page Industries Limited in 2015. He alleged that the TDP had given away costly land valued at ₹150 crore to Page Industries for just ₹3 crore in lieu of a hefty kickback.

When he reached the Clock Tower along with YSRCP supporters, some TDP workers too made their way to the spot, which was when the clash reportedly began. Sensing trouble, the police took the TDP workers into preventive custody. DSP G. Prasad Reddy said that they were searching for Mr. Harikrishna Reddy and will take him into preventive custody as well to maintain law and order.