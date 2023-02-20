Tension flared in Gannavaram as TDP’s office, cars vandalised following a clash

February 20, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tension flared at Gannavaram of Krishna district as the war of words between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders took a violent turn on Monday.

The office of TDP in Gannavaram was vandalised and cars belonging to TDP leaders were damaged allegedly by the YSRCP activists and followers of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

In videos shared by the TDP leaders, scores of men were seen vandalising the opposition party’s office and cars parked outside it. One of the cars was also torched by the men. A few hours later, another car belonging to a Telugu Desam Party leader was set on fire.

Telugu Desam Party leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and spokesperson K. Pattabhiram were reportedly detained by police after they reached Gannavaram to protest against the attack.

According to reports, TDP and YSRCP activists allegedly clashed over the vile comments made by Mr. Vamsi against TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh. TDP activists allegedly pelted stones and a police officer was injured.

Later, a large number of activists of both parties gathered on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway and allegedly attacked each other with sticks and stones. Traffic on the national highway was stalled for a long time as TDP leaders staged a rasta roko protesting against the attack by the ruling party.

The TDP alleged that YSRCP activists attempted to attack party leader Donthu Chinna in vain and headed to the party’s office which was attacked later.

The police were not available for comment. Both parties have reportedly lodged complaints with the Gannavaram police. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the TDP’s office and on the national highway to prevent further incidents.