Andhra Pradesh: Tension at Thummapudi as YSRCP, TDP workers clash

Incident occurred during Lokesh’s visit

Police intervene to prevent a clash between YSRCP and TDP supporters at Thummapudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Mild tension prevailed at Thummapudi village of Duggirala mandal when two groups belonging to YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party clashed with each other .

Trouble began when TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh along with 50 supporters came to the village to console the family members of a woman who was murdered. They began raising slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The other group led by local YSRCP leaders also raised slogans and in the melee some stones were hurled. A police party which was near the place soon dispersed them.

Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez along with forces rushed to the village and ensured that the situation was brought under control.

Decrying the action of TDP supporters, Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna said that it was inhuman on the part of TDP workers to stage a protest with the dead body and said their politics had stooped to a new low.