Tension at Peddireddi’s residence as JSP activists stage protest

Published - July 04, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Protestors allege that Reddy occupied the entire road leading to his residence when he was a Minister in the previous YSRCP-led government causing severe hardship to the general public by illegally erecting a gate

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

JSP leaders staging a protest in front of the residence of former Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A mildly tense situation prevailed at the residence of former Cabinet Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at Maruti Nagar in Tirupati on Thursday, when JSP leaders staged a demonstration in front of the building, alleging that Mr. Reddy occupied the entire road leading to his residence when he was a Minister in the previous YSRCP-led government causing severe hardship to the general public.

The activists, led by JSP constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal, staged a sit-in, even as the police reached the spot to prevent the issue from escalating.

“The road was laid with ₹90 lakh public money but it was kept out of bounds for the residents of two divisions in the Municipal Corporation limits. As promised before the elections, we came here to remove the illegal gate that blocks the road leading to his residence,” Mr. Kiran said.

The JSP leaders relented as the civic authorities sought 48 hours to remove the gate and open the road for public utility, but warned of aggressive action if they failed to do so.

JSP spokesperson Akepati Subhashini and others participated in the demonstration.

