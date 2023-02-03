Tension at Bangarupalem as police seize campaign vehicle of TDP leader Lokesh during Yuva Galam

February 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Tension prevailed at Bangarupalem mandal headquarters on Friday evening after the police seized the campaign vehicle (prachara ratham) of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, forcing him to make his way to the balcony of a roadside building to address the gathering.

On the eighth day of his Yuva Galam walkathon, Mr. Lokesh, accompanied by a large number of party workers and senior leaders, entered Bangarupalem at around 4 p.m.

The police stopped his entourage and objected to using the sound system. After a prolonged argument with the police, Mr. Lokesh reached the balcony of a roadside residence and addressed a huge crowd.

Later, as Mr. Lokesh was heading to reach his convoy, the police took possession of the campaign vehicle.

For about half an hour, Mr. Lokesh and former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy kept urging the police to hand over the keys of the vehicle so that they could resume the walkathon.

Slogans raised

As the stalemate continued, the TDP cadres played the party’s DJ song, ‘Psycho Povali Cycle Ravali’, and danced to its rhythm.

Close to dusk, power was shut down at Bangarupalem, plunging the public meeting venue into darkness.

Mr. Lokesh, who staged a protest on the busy NH zone, kept swinging the national flag from side to side.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadres surged towards the campaign vehicle even as the police desperately tried to stop them. For about one hour, the cadres continued raising slogans against the police and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At around 6.45 p.m., Mr. Lokesh, Mr. Amarnath Reddy, and TDP district president Pulivarthi Nani urged the cadres to resume the walkathon to the next stop, located six km away, leaving behind the vehicle.

Earlier, the police were said to have sought deployment of additional forces at Bangarupalem.

Targets Jagan, Peddireddi

During his address, Mr. Lokesh, unlike the previous seven days, looked aggressive and gave a strongly-worded speech, and vowed to end the YSRCP rule in the State.

Terming Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy as “criminals,” Mr. Lokesh said the YSRCP government had been nurturing a criminal in each constituency to promote the liquor and sand syndicates.

‘Promises unfulfilled’

Repeatedly calling Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a liar, Mr. Lokesh referred to the list of the YSRCP’s election promises, including the unfulfilled ones such as Special Category Status (SCS), scrapping of CPS, job calendar, and total prohibition.

At one point, he went emotional and said, “I will not forget the humiliation done to my mother. It shall be repaid with interest.”

Despite the tense atmosphere, Mr. Lokesh continued taking selfies with the cadres, who included mostly women, during the walkathon.