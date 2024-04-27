YSRCP and NDA cadre clash in Tirupati

April 27, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tensions prevailed at Giripuram, a mass residential locality, on Saturday when the TDP-BJP-JSP cadre clashed with the Opposition YSRCP cadre.

The two groups clashed head-on with each other at a narrow lane during their routine election campaigning, when both sides raised slogans in favour of their party leader, which is believed to have led to mutual provocation.

While the YSRCP cadre alleged that the goons from Chittoor, who were ‘specially commissioned’ by the alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu manhandled their men, the opponents said that the instigation was from the other side.