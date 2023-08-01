Tension as TDP, YSRCP leaders gather for open debate on corruption in Peddapuram 

August 01, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

Tension prevailed after Peddapuram TDP MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa and YSRCP Peddapuram Assembly constituency incharge D. Dorababu decided to hold an open debate here on Monday on the charges of corruption levelled by them against each other.

Scores of supporters of both parties proceeded towards the municipal office centre, a venue that was fixed to hold the open debate on the alleged corruption in the Peddapuram Assembly Constituency.

Recently, Mr. Rajappa alleged that Mr. Dorababu was behind the corruption in the land acquired for the Pedalandariki Illu scheme and ongoing gravel mining in the Peddapuram Assembly segment. Reacting to his allegations, Mr. Dorababu alleged that Mr. Rajappa was involved in gravel mining during his tenure between 2014 and 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo also challenged each other to undergo the polygraph test on the alleged corruption in the Peddapuram Assembly segment. On Monday, the police prevented the gathering of both parties for the scheduled open debate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.