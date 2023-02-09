Tension as ‘police deny permission’ to Lokesh’s roadshow during Yuva Galam in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district

February 09, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Tension prevailed at Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency in Chittoor district after the police reportedly denied permission to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh’s roadshow planned as part of the Yuva Galam walkathon, at Samsireddipalle village on February 9 (Thursday).

A charged atmosphere gripped the venue when the police confiscated the hand mike used by Mr. Lokesh, besides trying to take away the stool used as a pedestal during roadside meetings.

Mr. Lokesh commenced his walkathon from Atmakur village nearby, after worshipping at a local temple and church.

After reaching Samsireddipalle, Mr. Lokesh was about to address the gathering of party cadres and villagers.

All of a sudden, the policemen on bandobast duty rushed to the venue, and pulled away the hand mike from a party worker, Basha, after allegedly beating him up, while others prevented the police from taking away the stool.

This led to jostling for a brief period, even as the cadres raised slogans against the police and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Protest on stool

A shocked Mr. Lokesh staged a protest on the road by standing on the stool and showing a copy of the Constitution.

A heated argument ensued between the party leaders and the police. A group of villagers also joined the cadres and questioned the police as to why they had prevented Mr. Lokesh from addressing the people.

‘Party workers injured’

Former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy and TDP district president Pulavarthi Nani alleged that some police personnel were following the walkathon in plain clothes, creating confusion and suspicion. They alleged that the police had physically assaulted two party cadres, subjecting them to bleeding injuries.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is desperate to create hurdles to Yuva Galam through the police force,” Mr. Amarnatha Reddy alleged.

Case booked

Meanwhile, a criminal case was booked against Mr. Lokesh at the NR Peta Police Station under sections meant for violation of police permission norms.

Earlier, similar cases were filed against Mr. Lokesh at Kuppam, Palamaner, and Bangarupalem police stations.