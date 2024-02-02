GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension as officials remove huts erected by tribals on A.P.-Telangana border

We have acted as per the directions of the A.P. High Court, says ASR district Collector; tribal groups condemn the eviction drive

February 02, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A view of the huts that have been razed at Kannayyagudem hamlet in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

Tension prevailed on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana State border after revenue officials of Andhra Pradesh removed scores of huts, erected by the tribals of both States, from the early hours of Friday at Kannayyagudem hamlet of Yetapaka mandal in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

The local police were also present during the eviction drive.

“We have removed the huts erected by the encroachers, who are native of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on a 20-acre area, as per the directions of the A.P. High Court in a petition filed by a group of private land-owners,” Sub-Collector and Chintoor ITDA Project Officer K. Chaitanya told The Hindu.

“Some families belonging to both the Telugu States have encroached the private land on the two-State borders. However, none of them are residing in the huts. We have removed the huts after serving a three-month notice on the encroachers,” district Collector Sumit Kumar said.

Meanwhile, many tribal groups condemned the eviction drive, citing that the tribals who were displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project had erected the huts as their rehabilitation colonies were inundated during the Godavari floods.

