Tension after Jagan’s birthday flexies torn down in Puttur

Protesters block traffic for a while near police station

Tension prevailed in Puttur town on Monday when the flexies arranged to greet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the eve of his birthday were torn down by unidentified persons in the early hours of Monday.

According to information, Nagari MLA R.K. Roja’s supporters had erected huge flexies at Ambedkar Statue circle on Sunday night, with images of Roja and other local leaders. In the early hours, the damage to the flexies was detected, leading to commotion among the party cadres, who started rushing to the local police station in batches.

For about half an hour, traffic on the busy Tirupati-Chennai national highway, in front of the police station, came to a grinding halt with protestors blocking it.

Groupism among the YSRCP cadres is believed to be the reason behind the act. A police officer on condition of anonymity said that in all the mandals of Nagari Assembly constituency, the party cadres were split into two groups.

Deputy SP (Puttur) T.D. Yashwant said that a case was registered and further investigation is on. “While erecting the big flexies, the workers had completely blocked the view of a vital CC camera, which made identification of the offenders difficult. By using blades, the accused had ripped the publicity material,” he said.