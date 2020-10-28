Tense situation continues in Kuppam

CHITTOOR

YSRCP, TDP cadres still on collision course in the Assembly segment

The four mandals of Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, and Shantipuram in the Kuppam Assembly constituency, represented by Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, continues to be tense for the third consecutive day, following promulgation of Section-144 after the TDP and YSR Congress Party cadres resorted to ‘maha padayatras’ and courter agitations over local issues.

The TDP cadres earlier planned a five-day ‘maha padayatra’ from Ramakuppam to Kuppam on October 26, demanding completion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) Kuppam branch canal works. As a counter, the YSRCP cadres planned counter walkathon from the same venue and at the same time, alleging that the TDP leadership had scuttled the housing scheme programme of the State government by taking the matter to the court.

A police officer said that in order to prevent clashes between the two sides, the promulgation of Section 144 was necessitated in the constituency. He said that the cadres of the ruling party were also asked to withdraw their move of counter agitations. “At present, both sides are not ready to give up their proposed protests. We are all prepared to protect law and order here,” he said.

Demoralised cadre

It was observed that after the TDP chief won the Kuppam Assembly seat with a highly reduced majority at 30,000 votes, about 40% less than the 2014 election, it had demoralised cadres. A senior TDP leader in Kuppam said that the HNSS Kuppam branch canal should have been completed during the five-year regime of the TDP post bifurcation.

Meanwhile, YSRCP strongman and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy is said to be keen on strengthening the party cadres in Mr. Naidu’s bastion and to further weaken by the next elections. The prolonged absence of Mr. Naidu in Kuppam during the last one year also came as a setback to the party. A general feeling that at a time when COVID-19 was raging in the State, the people of Kuppam would naturally expect the local MLA to stand by them by paying a visit or two to the region.