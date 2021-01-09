Tense situation at AELC church, case registered against group led by Bishop Elia

The power struggle reached a flash point after the group led by AELC Guntur synod president G. Elia declared that the tenure of present Bishop Pardesi Babu was over and Bishop Elia was now the president of AELC church.

The power struggle between two groups warring to take control of Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church compound reached a flash point after the group led by AELC Guntur synod president G. Elia declared that the tenure of present Bishop Pardesi Babu was over and Bishop Elia was now the president of AELC church.

A police case was registered at Arundelpet police station against the group led by Bishop Elia on charges that the Bishop had trespassed into the compound and forcibly entered the office before taking charge.

The group led by Bishop Babu said his tenure ends in May and it was illegal for another Bishop to forcibly assume charge.

According to sources, the group led by Bishop Elia had sought the support of the Home Minister. It was alleged that Bishop Babu would tamper with the election to AELC synod, due to take place on March 31, and a court order obtained against him.

Police forces were deployed to prevent any law and order situation.