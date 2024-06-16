GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tendu leaf stock gutted in fire mishap at Chintoor agency godown

The mishap occurred in the third unit of the godown, which belongs to a Telangana-based bidder, say officials

Published - June 16, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Chintoor (ASR District)

The Hindu Bureau

The tendu leaf stock was gutted in a fire mishap in a private godown at Edugurallapalli village on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh border in Chintoor agency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. No casualties have been reported.

The godown has been approved by the Department of Forest, which auctions the Tendu leaf. “The fire mishap occurred in the third unit of the godown, which belongs to the Telangana-based bidder, A. A. Nayeem, and the gutted stock belongs to the 2022 season when the bidder procured the leaf from collectors,” said Chintoor Divisional Forest Officer Pushpa Sowjanya.

The bidder, who had already completed all collection and procurement dues, has yet to estimate the damage. The fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

