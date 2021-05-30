Tenders to widen HNSS canal: Minister

Panchayat Raj minister P. Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press meet at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday.

CHITTOOR

30 May 2021 21:18 IST

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) canal between Anantapur and Chittoor district would be widened and tenders for the project would be issued soon to benefit the western mandals.

The Minister was speaking to mediapersons at Punganur after garlanding the statue of late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy to mark the completion of two years of the YSR Congress Party government in the State.

The Minister said that widening of the HNSS canal would be a boon to the people of the western mandals, particularly Punganur, Palamaner, Madanapalle and Kuppam. He said that the linking of the HNSS and the GNSS (Galeru-Nagari project) through the Gandikota reservoir would be taken up on a priority basis and tenders for the works worth ₹4,400 crore would be issued soon.

The twin projects would put an end to the drought conditions of Rayalaseema districts, he said.

The works on the three sanctioned reservoirs at Mudivedu in Kurabalakota mandal, Sugalimitta near Madanapalle and Avulapalle in Somala mandal would be completed in a span of one year, the Minister said.