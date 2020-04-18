Andhra Pradesh

Tenders for Nadu-Nedu works in June

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) Department to invite tenders for infrastructure works under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme in the first week of June and to identify land for the construction of new medical colleges.

Addressing a review meeting on the Nadu-Nadu programme in the HM&FW Department on Saturday, Mr. Jagan said while the expenditure would go up to around ₹16,000 crore, it was essential to improve the healthcare system in the State.

