Tenders for e-buses placed for judicial preview

VIJAYAWADA

20 May 2021 23:28 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has prepared tenders for induction of 350 AC electric buses sanctioned by the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI) and approved by the Government.

Bids have been invited for procurement, maintenance and operation of the buses through the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model under phase-II of the FAME India scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, the RTC Executive Director (Engineering) said the tender documents were submitted for judicial preview as per AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act.

The tender documents are now in public domain of Judicial Preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in to invite objections/suggestions from the general public and intending bidders.

Any objections or suggestions should be submitted to the Judge, Judicial Preview, B. Sivasankar Rao, within seven working days (by May 28) through the Judicial Preview website only.