Andhra Pradesh

Tenders for e-buses placed for judicial preview

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has prepared tenders for induction of 350 AC electric buses sanctioned by the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI) and approved by the Government.

Bids have been invited for procurement, maintenance and operation of the buses through the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model under phase-II of the FAME India scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, the RTC Executive Director (Engineering) said the tender documents were submitted for judicial preview as per AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act.

The tender documents are now in public domain of Judicial Preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in to invite objections/suggestions from the general public and intending bidders.

Any objections or suggestions should be submitted to the Judge, Judicial Preview, B. Sivasankar Rao, within seven working days (by May 28) through the Judicial Preview website only.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 11:29:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tenders-for-e-buses-placed-for-judicial-preview/article34609478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY