‘Tenders called for installation of CCTV cameras in 745 stations’

Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force(RPF), South Central Railway(SCR), G.M. Eswara Rao on Friday said that the tenders had been called for the installation of CCTV cameras at all the 745 stations of the zone through the ‘Nirbhaya’ fund. As of now, 44 stations had CCTV cameras, he added

Mr. Eswara Rao, who was at the Vijayawada railway station to review its performance, said that a string of measures had been taken up by the RPF to ensure passenger safety and prevention of crime in railways. “As many as 302 runaway children were rescued by the RPF teams and handed over to their parents or the NGOs,” he added.

Emergency helpline

“Like the Government Railway Police(GRP), we have set up Crime Prevention and Detection Squads at all major junctions at all divisions like Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Rajahmundry. Till now we have recovered ₹5.58 crores worth of passengers’ property,” he said at the review meeting at the Divisional Railway Manager Office.

Mr. Eswara Rao added that 28 touts were apprehended for selling tickets to passengers and 183 tickets valued at ₹3,92,544 were seized, while urging the passengers to purchase tickets only from authorised agents of IRCTC.

He also highlighted that passengers could avail the services of Emergency Helpline 182 to report any security-related issue on the train. “So far, RPF received 2,229 calls from passengers requiring assistance,” he said, adding that the personnel would attend to their grievances at the earliest.