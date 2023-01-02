ADVERTISEMENT

Tendering process for smart power meters is in strict compliance with Central norms, says official 

January 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DISCOMs floated tenders only after doing a thorough cost-benefit analysis: Vijayanand

V. Raghavendra

Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K. Vijayanand and MD, AP-Genco, B. Sreedhar at a press meet in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said that the tenders for smart meters were invited in strict compliance with the standard bidding document drafted by the Power Finance Corporation and REC Limited, devoid of any scope for the States to tinker with the prescribed qualifications and other parameters. The only thing that varied was the number of meters.

It was a transparent process of competitive bidding under way at the national level, he said, while insisting that the finalisation of the tenders by DISCOMs was subject to prior approval by the distribution reforms committee.

Addressing mediapersons along with AP-Genco MD B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint MDs I. Prudhvi Tej (HR and Admin) and B. Malla Reddy (Vigilance) and Central DISCOM CMD J. Padma Janardhan Reddy at Vidyut Soudha here on Monday, Mr. Vijayanand said the DISCOMs floated tenders for smart meters only after doing a thorough cost-benefit analysis in comparison with IrDA (Infrared Data Association) meters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) was among the many States which adopted the smart meters as part of their pan-India rollout. It was a significant step in power distribution reforms that started with the installation of electro-mechanical meters and then electronic ones, which were giving way to the smart ones.

In the first phase, tenders were called for supplying a total of 27.68 lakh smart meters, including 15,47,000 for commercial establishments, 4.72 lakh for the domestic sector, 3.22 lakh meters for government offices, 1,19,500 for industrial units and for 3.07 lakh feeders.

Referring to the reforms on generation and transmission fronts, Mr. Vijayanand said A.P. was the first State to set up 800-MW supercritical thermal power stations in the public sector in India and it was followed by NTPC and other PSUs, and that the State came a long way from having a handful of 400-KV substations to at least one in each district now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US