Tenant farmers promised compensation for crop damage

Aid will be given even if they don’t possess CCRC: Kannababu

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has promised to ensure compensation to tenant farmers for the crops damaged during the recent rains, even if they did not have the Crop Cultivator Right Card (CCRC).

The tenant farmer gets the CCRC card with the consent of the landowner to be able to claim benefits from the State and Central governments and sell the yield.

On Saturday, Mr. Kannababu inspected the paddy fields in Kothapeta mandal in the Konaseema region, where paddy in the fields got damaged after getting soaked in rainwater for many days.

The Minister interacted with the farmers, officials, and public representatives.

“From the government end, every tenant farmer will be offered compensation for the damaged crops irrespective of the CCRC. The process is still in progress to assess the extent of crop damage,” he said.

The Minister appealed to landowners to consider waiving some part of lease amount for kharif, to help tenant farmers withstand the devastation caused by the rains across the State.

The Minister said that the encroachment of canal banks for various purposes, including aquaculture, remains the prime reason for the flooding of fields in the Konaseema region. An action plan would be implemented to remove the encroachments in summer, he said.