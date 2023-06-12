ADVERTISEMENT

Tenant farmers in A.P. seek crop insurance cover, loans

June 12, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association (Kaulu Ryhtula Sagham) on Monday urged the State government to extend crop insurance to tenant farmers as well and offer them loans up to ₹1.6 lakh without any collateral.

Members of the association had recently begun jatas from Anakapalli and Nellore highlighting the problems of tenant farmers. These jatas concluded near Sitammavari padalu in Vijayawada on Monday. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the  CCLA office at Mangalagiri. 

Association state secretary M. Haribabu said they also wanted the government to pay an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families of the tenant farmers who die by suicide and to amend the Tenant Farmers Act and issue crop cultivation certificates even if they don’t get CCR cards. They said Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in farmers’ suicides.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US