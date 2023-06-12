HamberMenu
Tenant farmers in A.P. seek crop insurance cover, loans

June 12, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association (Kaulu Ryhtula Sagham) on Monday urged the State government to extend crop insurance to tenant farmers as well and offer them loans up to ₹1.6 lakh without any collateral.

Members of the association had recently begun jatas from Anakapalli and Nellore highlighting the problems of tenant farmers. These jatas concluded near Sitammavari padalu in Vijayawada on Monday. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the  CCLA office at Mangalagiri. 

Association state secretary M. Haribabu said they also wanted the government to pay an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families of the tenant farmers who die by suicide and to amend the Tenant Farmers Act and issue crop cultivation certificates even if they don’t get CCR cards. They said Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in farmers’ suicides.

